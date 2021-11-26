Grease is the word for Berwick Operatic Society's youth section

Berwick Operatic Society’s youth section recently put on a production of Grease. Picture by Lynn Ireland.

The young cast were led by stars of the future Anton Bradbury and Michelle Bugiel, who thrilled audiences in their roles as Danny and Sandy with songs ‘Summer Nights’, ‘Hopelessly Devoted’ and ‘Sandy’ being among the highlights of the show.

Directors Lisa Summers and Laura Catterall, and other members of the team, choreographer Denise Clarke (with extra choreography by Sheila Bradford) vocal coach Mike Hardy, and rehearsal assistant Dilys Guthrie who also played Miss Lynch, worked tirelessly over nine weeks to get the production stage ready and they thanked St Aidan’s Hall and the Berwick Community Trust (William Elder Building) for enabling rehearsals to take place.

During the run, unfortunately several cast members were unable to continue with performances, one of whom was talented Joseph Freeman who played the part of ‘Sonny’ with real comic flair.

However, following the old adage “the show must go on”, Lisa pulled on a baseball cap and stepped into the role, with his song ‘Magic Changes’ sung with aplomb by Sonny Cowe-Lough, who also played T-Bird ‘Doody’.

Lisa and Laura said: “Special mention must go to Alice Heald (Rizzo), whose mature rendition of ‘Worse Things I Could Do’ sent shivers down the spine.

“Her fellow Pink Ladies Kelis Bloomfield (Jan), Eloise Duthie (Frenchy) and Darcy Martin (Marty) also sang, danced and acted wonderfully well, as did the other T-Birds, Joseph Harwood (Kenickie) and Max Summers (Putzie).

“Jemima Cowan sparkled in the role of Patty, Chinmaya Sulca entertained audiences as geeky Eugene and Ebba Martin dazzled with her acrobatic moves as ‘Best Dancer at St Bernadette’s’ Cha-Cha Digregorio.

“There was also a special turn from ‘Teen Angel’ played of course, by himself (aka Euan Duthie!).

“The show drew a huge amount of positive comments from audiences who were all thrilled to experience again the delights of local live theatre at The Maltings.”