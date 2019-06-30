Get involved in heart of events
New volunteers are being sought for four annual Berwick festivals that will take place later this year.
Those interested in helping out at one or more of the Food and Beer, Heritage Open Days, Film and Media Arts and Literary events can find out more about the roles at a coffee morning in the Guildhall in the town next week.
Each one depends on the support of volunteers to stage the various activities throughout its programme.
The Food and Beer Festival is held on the first weekend in September each year and is organised by Berwick Slow Food.
This is a group passionate about good food and drink, supporting local and regional producers, developing Berwick as a foodie destination and using the event to showcase the wealth of good, clean and fair food throughout the country.
Berwick Heritage Open Days provide free access to buildings not normally open to the public, guided walks led by local history experts, and talks and exhibitions highlighting the town’s rich historical past.
This year, it takes place from September 13 to 15, with events in Berwick, Tweedmouth and Spittal.
Meanwhile, Berwick Film and Media Arts Festival is a programme for new cinema and artists’ moving image displays.
The 2019 festival, the 15th edition, runs from September 19 to 22 this year.
Volunteers are involved in the heart of the festival and assist with a range of vital tasks, such as stewarding exhibitions and film screenings, staffing information desks, supporting live music events and being a welcoming face for all of the visitors.
This year’s Literary Festival will once again welcome acclaimed local, national and international contributors.
In more than 30 events and talks, novelists, historians, biographers, poets and journalists will bring words to life in Berwick’s “small and friendly” festival.
It takes place from October 17 to 20.
Organisers are inviting people to browse this year’s exciting programme online at www.berwickliteraryfestival.com
Existing volunteers are also being invited to the coffee morning on Saturday, July 6, from 10am to noon.