GCSEs joy at Berwick Academy

Stuart Flannigan was also amongst the top achieving students and he is moving onto the Academy’s Sixth Form.

Despite two years of challenges, students received a strong set of results across a wide range of subjects last Thursday.

Amongst the highest achieving students were Adrijus Smilgys and Sophie Buchan, who were thrilled with a range of top grades across the board. Both will be returning to Berwick Academy for Sixth Form study.

There was a particularly strong showing in science subjects, with Neil Moulang and Kirstin Blake celebrating excellent results, leading them to also continue their studies at Berwick.

Berwick Academy has expanded its Sixth Form provision in response to student demand and extra investment means that new courses will begin this September, including diplomas in health and social care and music technology and performance.

The on-going success of the Level 2 engineering course means that a new Level 3 engineering award will now be offered and the science team will be offering a certificate in animal management to help serve the needs of the local economy.

A partnership with Berwick Youth Project has created a new development programme, with a number of places for students, to provide specialist support in order to gain entry to vocational routes and employment.

Headteacher Tracy Hush said: “The class of 2021 have worked extremely hard to achieve these excellent results. With the support of teaching and pastoral staff, they have surpassed all expectations.

“This is the culmination of three years of hard work for staff and students, and we are very grateful for the support of parents and carers, particularly during the challenges of 2020 and 2021.

“All of our students are moving onto their next steps – including Sixth Form study at Berwick Academy, vocational college courses and apprenticeships.

“We are delighted that all students have a positive destination for the next stage in their career development, having engaged wonderfully with our careers and guidance team, and our partners at Northumberland County Council careers service.