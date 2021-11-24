Games success for Sean

Sean Ferguson, who attends Tweed Crossfit with his mum Emma and has been training since the age of seven, dedicated his win to his gran, Shirley, who recently died.

The 15-year-old’s coach, Liam Holborn, said: “There are many qualities that make a champion, but the determination to consistently train while a close loved one is going through months of treatment and to stay the course when all is lost – there is nothing that can ever match that heart.”