Funds in Seline’s memory
Tributes have been paid to an ‘amazing fund-raiser and supporter’ of a charity’ after she lost her brave fight with cancer.
Seline Arnfield, who died a few weeks ago, used Berwick’s Cancer Cars to get to a number of her appointments.
The Berwick and District Cancer Support Group was founded in 1992 and its main service is to provide free transport to any cancer sufferer to all major hospitals in the region.
The group is entirely made-up of volunteers and it relies on the help and generous support of everyone in the community.
Roger Peaple, one of the charity’s drivers and its media spokesman, said: “Over the years, Seline raised money for us in so many ways – including a head shave – and she was a fervent supporter of our fund-raising tombola stalls.
“She became an amazing fund-raiser and supporter of the charity.
“Family members set-up an online fund-raising page for Seline’s friends to donate to the charity instead of sending flowers to her funeral and this raised a massive £3,759.”
Many of the charity’s members have experienced living alongside cancer in one way or another and all of them are committed to keeping the service it provides available to all who may need it.
For more information about Berwick and District Cancer Support Group, go to berwickcancersupport.co.uk