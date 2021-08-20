Free family event in town on Tuesday

Children reading in a library. Picture by Marie Caley.

On Tuesday (August 24), children aged seven to 12 can bring an adult with them to learn and have fun, and they will receive a free gift to take away with them after the session.

Families and teachers both report that some children may have lost some confidence after having their lives so disrupted by the Covid-19 restrictions.

These sessions aim to redevelop this, as well as having fun exploring some of the history and technology of bridges.

They are part of the extensive public engagement programme in the community to learn about and celebrate the 201-year-old pioneering local landmark, which has been closed for restoration.

The ambitious project is a partnership between Northumberland County Council, Scottish Borders Council, Friends of the Union Chain Bridge, Museums Northumberland and the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Carol Whinnom of the Union Chain Bridge project, who will run the workshops, said: “In the storytelling sessions, we will subvert a traditional tale, make something and learn about the UCB, recently listed by Guinness Book of Records as the world’s oldest suspension bridge still open for traffic. I say, ‘still open’ – at least it will be when the current conservation programme is completed.

“We are really pleased to work in partnership with Northumberland Libraries, and Berwick Library in particular, to be part of their Summer Reading Challenge.”

There are two sessions of about an hour in length, starting at 10.30am and 2.30pm. Advance booking recommended as places are limited.