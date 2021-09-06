Former Berwick Rotary Club president honoured

Moira Thompson made outstanding efforts during lockdown to keep the club going, and keep the club going she did. Because of these great efforts, her achievements as President of the Berwick Rotary Club have been recognised by Rotary International.

Founded in 1957, the award is given by Rotary International and is made in the UK for exceptional service to the Rotary organisation, whose motto is ‘Service Above Self’.

Moira served as president of the club for two years from 2019, rather than the usual one year, leading the club, supporting its members, fundraising, and keeping the Rotary visible in the town as a whole.

Named after the founder of Rotary, only four other current members of the club have the award. Moira joins a stellar group of recipients worldwide that includes President Jimmy Carter and Mother Teresa.

“To say I’m surprised is to put it mildly” said Moira at the presentation.

“I’m very grateful to the Berwick Club for the nomination and honoured to receive such a special award. I was just getting on with the job!”

Michael Gallico, who is head of Rotary club public relations, said: “She was quite clearly overcome when it was announced and presented to her when she stood down as president.

“She’s had a long-standing commitment to the town of Berwick and she ran a very successful business herself for many years.

"I think she made an exceptional effort during lockdown to keep the club going, to keep it doing what it could in the town, things like the Christmas lights."