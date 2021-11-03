Ford and Etal Scarycrow Trail winners revealed
The Scarycrow Trail at Ford & Etal Estates attracted lots of visitors during Halloween week – despite the numerous downpours – and helped raise money for a local charity.
Wednesday, 3rd November 2021, 1:25 pm
There were 27 entries displayed around the Estate and the Spooky Stick Man took the ‘best scarycrow’ prize, with Kakashi and A Scary Mix named as runners-up in a hotly fought contest.
This event raises money for Radio Borders Cash For Kids charity and visitors generously donated an impressive £752.81 to this worthwhile cause.