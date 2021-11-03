Ford and Etal Scarycrow Trail winners revealed

Entries in Ford and Etal's Scarycrow Trail.

There were 27 entries displayed around the Estate and the Spooky Stick Man took the ‘best scarycrow’ prize, with Kakashi and A Scary Mix named as runners-up in a hotly fought contest.

This event raises money for Radio Borders Cash For Kids charity and visitors generously donated an impressive £752.81 to this worthwhile cause.

Scary Stick Man.

Enjoy our headlines with fewer distractions and sign up to a digital subscription today - fewer ads, faster load times and all of the stories you need.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue supporting our communities for generations to come.

Click ‘Subscribe’ in the menu to find out more and sign up.

Kakashi.