Firm welcomes new associate

Xin Zhang.

Having already acquired an MSc in quantitative finance, Xin, pictured, qualified as a chartered accountant in 2018.

He joined GWA in the same year and has worked with clients from both sides of the border across a range of industries, utilising his experience in tax and general practice.

In his spare time, Xin likes DIY and travelling.

Commenting on his appointment, he said: “I am delighted to have been given the opportunity to progress my career within GWA.

“As associate, I look forward to extending the relationships I have already started to build with our clients in Scotland, Northumberland and beyond.”

GWA Partner Robbie Dalgleish added: “Since joining GWA, Xin has made a positive contribution to the firm and I am delighted to welcome him as an associate.

“Our team is our most important asset and we actively develop staff throughout their careers. I am sure that Xin will excel in this new role and will continue to help us to deliver quality advice and quality service to our clients.”

GWA was founded in Berwick-upon-Tweed just after the First World War and is now the region’s largest chartered accountancy firm operating outside of Edinburgh and Newcastle, and one of the biggest employers in the area.