Festival stalwart is stepping down

Huw Davies. Picture by Erika Stevenson.

This is because Huw Davies, who founded the festival alongside artist Marcus Coates in 2005, will step down from the role at the end of February next year.

Under his guidance as artistic director (2005-2008) and chairman (2005-present), BFMAF has established itself as one of the UK’s top festivals for new cinema and artists’ moving image.

Each autumn, some of the world’s most distinctive new cinema is presented in screenings and exhibitions in Berwick. Some of the screenings have been in outdoor locations over the years.

The festival has since held its inaugural online edition in 2020, but was able to return to Berwick again this September for a hybrid event welcoming filmmakers and audiences to enjoy cinema in person once again.

Huw said: “It has been an absolute privilege to serve as chairman of BFMAF and I am really proud of what we have achieved.

“For what started out as a one-off event in the year that Berwick’s last cinema, The Playhouse, closed down, it has just been amazing to see the festival grow into the acclaimed international event that it is today.

“It has been an incredible journey and I’ve met some wonderful and inspirational people along the way – film-makers, artists, audiences and, of course, the brilliant festival staff and volunteers.

“These are the people who have really made it happen and I do want to pay a massive tribute to them in realising the festival’s vision as well as past and current members of the board, without whose support none of this would have been possible.”

His commitment extends far beyond the board room as his work has also included hosting artists, installing banners around town, welcoming visitors and ensuring the festival runs smoothly.

Festival director Peter Taylor said: “Huw’s leadership and guidance has been fundamental in the festival's development and the impact of his contribution is immeasurable. We will miss him and wish him the best in all his future endeavours.”