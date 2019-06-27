Feel the heat beneath your feet for good causes
John Young, of Logi Firewalking, is hosting a sponsored walk with a difference this weekend.
The venue for the event that is giving people the opportunity to walk over hot coals is Broomhouse Farmhouse, part of the Ford and Etal Estates.
All profits from the ticket sales will be shared between Anxious Minds, John’s chosen charity , and Cygnus Support, the charity of choice for Amanda Nevins, owner of Broomhouse Farmhouse.
All proceeds from the bar will be donated to Berwick Rugby Club.
Participants can either raise funds for their own good cause or just come along to challenge themselves to complete something different.
Mr Young said he was suffering from very poor mental health in 2015, but his girlfriend, together with a friend, got him the help he needed.
He added: “After battling for three years, with the support of many organisations, I attended a boutique style festival in the Czech Republic, where I had my first opportunity to take part in a fire walk, and it completely changed my life.
“I had this crazy notion to train as a fire walking instructor and a motivational coach, and I did just that.”
For more information about the event on Sunday, or to buy tickets directly, call Amanda Nevins on 07729 195559 or email enquiries@broomhousefarmhouse.co.uk
Tickets are priced at £22 per person and include full training, which will be provided by Mr Young.