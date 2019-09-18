Farewell to the parade
Members of the public have been thanked for their support of the Berwick Goldwing Light Parade after organisers confirmed that Saturday’s event was the last one.
The spectacular dazzling parade of illuminated Goldwings has taken place for six years and attracted big crowds – and the event at the weekend was no different.
Those coming along included a group from Germany. There was also some live music and fireworks.
Event organiser Ron Lawson said: “With no help with the overheads for the running of this year’s event, we can’t continue on the off chance we might have funds next year.”
