Exhibition of paintings for good cause
Former soldier and piper Jim Coltman is holding an exhibition of his paintings in The Officers Mess of Berwick’s 18th Century Barracks, his works being sold in aid of The Gurkha Welfare Trust.
Wednesday, 6th October 2021, 2:00 pm
It is a big anniversary year for the Barracks, having opened in 1721 to house the English Garrison. In 1881, as a sign of cross border harmony, the barracks became the home of The King’s Own Scottish Borderers (KOSB), which still maintain their Regimental Headquarters and Museum there.
The KOSB are hosting the exhibition of Jim’s paintings in their former Officers Mess and welcome visitors from 10am to 4pm this week until Saturday.
Berwick’s Civic Party were invited to the opening of the exhibition – along with Berwick East county councillor Georgina Hill, a daughter of the regiment.