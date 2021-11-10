Exhibition going ahead at last!
Final preparations are taking place for Border Textile Group's long-awaited exhibition.
The event is being hosted by member Gill Curry at The Granary at Fenham Farm this Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 4pm each day. Admission is £2.
All profits will go to the group's two good causes this year, which are the Great North Air Ambulance Service and the Margaret Kerr Fund that supports the purpose-built palliative care facility at Borders General Hospital.
Organiser Annie Robinson said: “It is wonderful that we can now go ahead after problems with a venue then Covid-19 restrictions affected our original plans for 2019 and 2020.”
The exhibition will be a display of new work, including pieces created during workshops and for the special challenges set for members.
There will be a large selection of 20x20s, work measuring 20cms x 20cms, available to buy for £20 or less.
Also on sale will be a special calendar featuring an impressive range of stitching skills by 12 of the group's members.
There is plenty of parking at Fenham Farm, which is in a spectacular location overlooking Holy Island, and the building has disabled access.
Refreshments will be available.
There are more details on the group website www.bordertextilegroup.wordpress.com – this includes a map showing the location of the venue.