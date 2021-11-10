Exhibition going ahead at last!

Wendy Skinner (top left), Kay Gardiner (bottom left) and Faith Robertson stitched these items for the group's 2022 calendar, which will be on sale at the exhibition.

The event is being hosted by member Gill Curry at The Granary at Fenham Farm this Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 4pm each day. Admission is £2.

All profits will go to the group's two good causes this year, which are the Great North Air Ambulance Service and the Margaret Kerr Fund that supports the purpose-built palliative care facility at Borders General Hospital.

Organiser Annie Robinson said: “It is wonderful that we can now go ahead after problems with a venue then Covid-19 restrictions affected our original plans for 2019 and 2020.”

The exhibition will be a display of new work, including pieces created during workshops and for the special challenges set for members.

There will be a large selection of 20x20s, work measuring 20cms x 20cms, available to buy for £20 or less.

Also on sale will be a special calendar featuring an impressive range of stitching skills by 12 of the group's members.

There is plenty of parking at Fenham Farm, which is in a spectacular location overlooking Holy Island, and the building has disabled access.

Refreshments will be available.