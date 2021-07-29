Event to launch a debut novel

Michael Hutton has written 'As I Fall, I Smile: An Imperfect Circle of Love, Loss, and Logic' as Leonard M. Hutton.

Michael Hutton went to school at Longridge Towers and following A-levels, he went to Lampeter University in Wales to study Chinese.

After a foray into several jobs in a variety of places, he is now settled with his wife and young family in Lincolnshire.

His first novel – called As I Fall, I Smile: An Imperfect Circle of Love, Loss, and Logic – he explores a unique interpretation of nostalgia, philosophy and existence in contemporary society, through the eyes of the protagonist Peter Morgan.

The publicity for the book includes the following: ‘This is a young man on the cusp of the great adventure of academic life.

‘University beckons; an eager mind waiting to be challenged and to challenge. How could it all go wrong?

‘Choices; life is all about choices; right or wrong. Does he make the right decisions? Do any of us?

‘It concludes in the most important and honest moment. Will he let go? Will he fall?’

‘The novel has beautiful illustrations by Sebastian Gibson; their simplicity adds a new dimension to the storyline.’

Michael will be at the Pier Red venue in Berwick – which offers contemporary, colourful and energetic art and collectables by popular northern artists – on Sunday from 2pm to 4pm for the free entry book launch event.