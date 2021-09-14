Duo win a top award

Tom and Julie Christie received the Independent Publishing Company of the Year award at the ceremony.

Extremis Publishing was started by Julie and Tom Christie in 2015 with the intention of producing books that were different, eclectic, quirky, and never run of the mill.

Based in the Central Scotland city of Stirling, it is committed to producing the highest quality of non-fiction in the subject areas of the arts, media and culture.

The company was named Independent Publishing Company of the Year at the Corporate LiveWire Scotland Prestige Awards 2021/22 earlier this month.

Julie said: “Tom and I previously lived and worked in Berwick-upon-Tweed. I was involved in a number of third sector roles through Berwick and the wider Northumberland area.

“Tom was an active member of Berwick Rotary Club and attended the Berwick Writers Workshop run by local writer Wendy B. Scott. The group remains active in the area.

“Tom also studied for his Master's degree in British cinema history while living in Berwick, and was later awarded his PhD in English Studies by the University of Stirling. He has since been elected a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts.

“We've maintained our links with friends in the area, and indeed the idea for Extremis Publishing began there before we moved back to Scotland in 2015, so we have many good memories of our time in Berwick.

“We delighted to receive the accolade at the Corporate LiveWire Scotland Prestige Awards. We collected the prize from Osmaan Mahmood, the CEO and founder of Fenice Media which organises the awards.

“In addition to publishing new writing, we also produce a number of video features and a monthly podcast to help the public get to know more about the authors.

“Since the business started, it has published books on subjects as diverse as popular culture, modern cinema history, Scottish road trips, cultural history, archaeology, travel writing, and many other topics besides.”