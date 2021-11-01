John and Lorraine Rae, long-time donkey enthusiasts, plan to start a donkey walking experience in the grounds of their home near Bamburgh.

The couple, who own Dukesfield Manor, have received planning permission for the venture from Northumberland County Council.

‘Northumberland is a beautiful county and tourism is an important part of the local, especially rural, economy,’ states a planning report on their behalf.

John Rae from Bamburgh competing at the Glendale Show.

‘Walking with Donkeys will give visitors an opportunity to experience a slightly different and enjoyable day out in the local countryside.’

John is currently chairman of the UK Miniature Mediterranean Donkey Association (MMDA), while Lorraine helps organise the annual UK national MMDA Supreme Championship Show at The Glendale Show.

When it gets up and running, the couple will accompany each donkey walk.

A maximum of eight to 10 visitors at a time are envisaged with only pre-arranged bookings being accepted.

Donkeys owned by John and Lorraine Rae taking part in a Christmas lights switch-on event in Bamburgh.

Permission for visitor parking, toilet and washing facilities has been approved as part of the application.