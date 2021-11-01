Donkey walking experiences planned on Northumberland coast
Donkey walking could soon be the latest visitor attraction on the north Northumberland coast.
John and Lorraine Rae, long-time donkey enthusiasts, plan to start a donkey walking experience in the grounds of their home near Bamburgh.
The couple, who own Dukesfield Manor, have submitted a planning application seeking permission for the venture.
‘Northumberland is a beautiful county and tourism is an important part of the local, especially rural, economy,’ states a planning report on their behalf.
‘Walking with Donkeys will give visitors an opportunity to experience a slightly different and enjoyable day out in the local countryside.’
John is currently chairman of the UK Miniature Mediterranean Donkey Association (MMDA), while Lorraine helps organise the annual UK national MMDA Supreme Championship Show at The Glendale Show.
If approved, the couple will accompany each donkey walk.
A maximum of eight to 10 visitors at a time are envisaged with only pre-arranged bookings being accepted.
The application seeks permission for visitor parking, toilet and washing facilities.