Donation ‘far exceeded what I thought would be given’

Members of the Berwick and District Cancer Support Group with Maxwell Motors Berwick service manager Steven Murray (centre left) and dealer principal Cameron Angus (centre right). Picture by Roger Peaple. Full picture is in this week's paper (December 2 edition).

The foundation committee decided to give the charity – more fondly known as Berwick’s Cancer Cars – a donation after it was nominated by Steven Murray, service manager at Maxwell Motors (Berwick).

He said: “When I initially contacted the fundraising committee to nominate Berwick’s Cancer Cars I thought that, if successful, the charity would receive anything from a few hundred pounds up to £1,500.

“The £7088.10 awarded to the Berwick and District Cancer Support Group far exceeded what I thought would be given.

“Maxwell Motors are extremely pleased to have been able to play our part in supporting this fantastic local charity.”

The ARI Masterserve Foundation committee meets each quarter and all of the garages in the network have the opportunity to benefit a local charity, as well as some larger national charities.

Berwick’s Cancer Cars media representative Roger Peaple said: “The enormously generous and unexpected donation is a huge help to further the work of our charity and our team of volunteers to help keep our free, dedicated cancer patient transportation service on the road.