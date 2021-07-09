Demand from far and wide for U’ve Pulled's menu
A Berwick catering initiative is gathering a large following both in and beyond the town since offering its slow roast succulent meat from Friday to Sunday each week.
U’ve Pulled started in 2018, with the vehicle attending various markets and events.
It started going to the Allan Brothers car park in Tweedmouth in 2019 and even though the decision to stay there for three days a week was enforced due to Covid-19 cancelling events, it has adapted really well as diners have travelled from as far away as Morpeth and Dunbar, and Kelso inland, for the meals that include Sunday lunch served inside a giant Yorkshire pudding.
Kerry Morrison of U’ve Pulled said: “Word of mouth spread and we are regularly getting new customers.”
Go to www.uvepulled.co.uk to see hot food options provided by the business.