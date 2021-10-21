CPR heroes thanked for saving the life of man who had cardiac arrest in Berwick store

Ted Bradshaw, whose life was saved after paramedics and members of the public came to his aid. He collapsed while shopping at the Farmfoods store in Tweedmouth.

Ted Bradshaw collapsed while shopping in Farmfoods, Tweedmouth, last Friday (October 15).

A customer at the frozen food store started performing CPR immediately, and a community paramedic managed to get to the scene within two minutes.

Farmfoods branch manager Anthony Harvey also ran to the nearby Swan Centre and asked duty manager Keiron Logan for assistance, who dashed to the store and was soon joined by colleague Dave Brown.

The pair helped the paramedic with CPR and, thankfully, Mr Bradshaw regained consciousness after the fourth or fifth shock.

An ambulance crew then arrived and after checking he could be moved safely, the pensioner was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

His family told the Advertiser that the Ayton resident was making good progress and it was hoped he could even return home shortly.

Speaking about his involvement in the rescue efforts, Mr Logan said: “I brought a defibrillator with me, but when I arrived I saw that a paramedic was there and had defibrillator pads.

“However, with Dave joining me soon afterwards, us being there and doing the chest compressions meant that the paramedic could concentrate on his equipment such as the pump device putting oxygen in Mr Bradshaw, and an IV line.

“We keep up our training on first aid and CPR at work every month so it becomes second nature and that is what happened on Friday – I was on the floor starting the compressions before I even realised I was doing them.

“We were getting worried that he wouldn’t make it, but after the fourth or fifth shock he came to.

"We were over the moon that he survived and hopefully he can make a full recovery.”

Mr Bradshaw is well-known in the Ayton community and is the President of Ayton & District Bowling Club.

His son, Derek Bradshaw, said on Tuesday: “We would like to thank everyone involved in saving my father’s life – without their efforts, he wouldn’t be here.

“He is making good progress and we’re hoping that he can return home on Thursday or Friday if he keeps improving. We’ve had many messages of support, including from his friends at the bowling club.”

The family would like to speak with the customer who started performing CPR immediately.

If you are that person, or you know them, please contact us by email – [email protected]

Mr Harvey said: “It was a fantastic effort from everybody involved.”

A North East Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We were called to reports of a man in cardiac arrest at a store in Northumberland Street, Tweedmouth, at 9.25am on the morning of Friday, October 15.

“Although our community paramedic was on scene within two minutes, and was quickly backed up by a Berwick ambulance crew, the actions of those on scene, immediately calling 999 and carrying out bystander CPR whilst our crews were travelling, undoubtedly helped give the patient the best possible chance of surviving.