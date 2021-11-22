Community gets into the festive spirit with fair

Youngsters Kyle and Connor Chambers pictured during the fair at the Scremerston Knit and Knatter group’s stall.

Organised by Scremerston Community Christmas (SCC), the event at Berwick Rugby Club included stallholders from the local area and as far away as Haddington and Doncaster.

With a range of items available – everything from handbags, woodturning, dog leads and collars, and luxury soaps to fused glass, jewellery, jigsaws and decorative seasonal gifts – there was plenty of praise for the fair from both stallholders and visitors .

The buzz for the event was enhanced with festive music, the smell of mulled wine and delicious mince pies all heralding a warm welcome to Christmas 2021 activities in Scremerston.

Funds raised from SCC’s own ‘find the gin/whisky distillery’ game and the refreshments will go towards the purchase of a container to store the growing Christmas Light displays and other effects used throughout the festive season in and around the village.

The Christmas lights ‘grand switch-on’ follows a special Advent service on November 30 in the local St Peter’s Parish Church.

For the second year, the highly popular Elf Trail starts on December 1 with another new route through the village and woodlands – an ideal activity for both young and old.

SCC will join with the local Knit and Knatter group in hosting the seniors’ lunch on December 8.

On December 17, ‘Santa on Tour’ makes a welcome return to the village and local communities with a three-hour tour.

Santa and his Elves will be handing out sweets, mince pies and other goodies throughout the musical spectacular.

Everyone is welcome to come along and join the festivities, with free parking in and around the village.

The 2021 community Christmas activities culminate in ‘A Very Musical Christmas’ concert of traditional and festive music for all the family in St Peter’s Parish Church on December 19 from 7pm, featuring Martin Colam on multi-keyboards and the Norham Village Band.