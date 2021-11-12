Communities encouraged to mark Queen's platinum jubilee with special events

The Queen pictured by Jane Coltman meeting community groups during her visit to Alnwick in 2011.

The national programme of celebrations will focus on the extended weekend of June 2 to 5, 2022.

A £70,000 small grants fund has been allocated by the council and communities will be able to apply for funds to help with their local events. Grant criteria and details of the application process will be released shortly.

Communities are encouraged to get involved in The Big Lunch event on the Sunday of the Bank Holiday weekend.

In 2022, The Big Lunch will aim to bring the jubilee celebrations into the heart of every community.

People are invited to share friendship, food and fun with neighbours. A Big Jubilee Lunch can be big or small – street party or picnic, tea and cake or a garden barbecue.

Glen Sanderson, leader of Northumberland County Council, said: “Her Majesty, The Queen is a true inspiration to us all. Her achievements and strength throughout her 70-year reign are something which we can all celebrate.

“At a time when things have been difficult for us all, I hope that her platinum jubilee will be an opportunity for communities to come together and mark this historic occasion.”

As part of the celebrations, 1,500 platinum jubilee beacons will be lit across the country and one in each capital of the Commonwealth.

A number of iconic locations have been identified by the Palace, however communities and organisations are also being encouraged to light their own beacon on June 2.