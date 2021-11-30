Comedian Ed Byrne visits tandoori after Berwick gig

Oliul Khan, left, and his nephew Suleman with Ed Byrne, centre.

Ed Byrne, a TV household name who has appeared on Mock The Week, Have I Got News For You and Live At The Apollo to name but a few, went along to Magna Tandoori on Bridge Street after performing at The Maltings.

Oliul Khan from Magna Tandoori said: “We were all very delighted to see Ed Byrne dine at our venue – he was very cheerful and a funny person.

“He said he wanted to eat a hot curry and was looking very much forward to it.”

The restaurant has supported the community since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, offering special discounts to vulnerable people, NHS staff and care workers.