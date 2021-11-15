Club’s special meeting to honour Jimmy’s contribution

From left, Barry Allison, Dr Jimmy Mitchell, Jim Coats, Jim Lindsay and Jim Turner.

The Berwick Salmon Club was instituted in 1743 and is the oldest club of its type in the world.

President Jim Wood welcomed members to the special meeting, held at Conundrum, in honour of Dr Jimmy Mitchell who was unable to stay on for the supper and following AGM due to his advancing years.

Dr Mitchell became a member in 1953 and became an honorary member several years ago. He is a gifted speaker and has often imparted an amusing, yet informed, story to the members.

Among other suggestions to members, he recommended that retiring secretary/treasurer James Coats be elected as an honorary member in recognition of his 38 years’ service in this role and this vote was carried unanimously.

A vote of thanks was given by the second longest serv-ing member, Jim Turner, who thanked Dr Mitchell for his contribution to the club, its traditions and toasts over the last 68 years.

At the AGM that followed, which included a hearty supper, new President Barry Allison, new Vice President Ian Smith and new secretary/treasurer John Coats were elected to serve for the forthcoming year.

In addition, two new members were voted in to bring the club membership back up to its full complement of 40.