Club raises thousands for Great North Air Ambulance Service

From left, Chris Budzynski, Tracy Bowstead and Berwick Rotary Club President James Armstrong.

Thirty-six teams of four enjoyed good weather and the chance to play one of Northumberland’s finest courses when the club held its annual golf competition in August.

Tracy Bowstead, a fundraiser for the Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS), attended a club meeting earlier this month and as well as an interesting insight into GNAAS’ operations, she received a £3,500 cheque for the service.

Berwick Rotary organiser Chris Budzynski said: “The competition is always played competitively, but in good spirits.

“Instead of competing for prize money, players were pleased to support a charity that is especially important in the north of the county.

“We are also very grateful to those golf clubs who offered day tickets on their own courses as prizes.

“The course was in magnificent condition and thanks are due to Goswick Golf Club and the professional Paul Terras for their hospitality. We are also very thankful for the generous support from the major sponsor Tweedmouth Service Station and from 50 other businesses and private individuals.”