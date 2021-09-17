Climate in spotlight during five days of events in Berwick

The wildlife survey and tour will be hosted by the Friends of Castle Parks and Northumberland County Council.

The ‘Elemental’ events taking place over five days are linked to the four elements of fire, earth, air and water.

Lead organiser Cathy Mullins said: “More challenging, maybe, is persuading the ‘I'm alright Jacks and Jills’ that, actually, things aren't as alright as we all wish they were – be they sceptical or uninterested, whether individuals, corporations or governments.

“As well as raising awareness and offering practical solutions, we hope Elemental will change hearts and minds.”

The first event is Berwick Creative Guild, an informal body of some 150 artists, makers and creators, hosting a ‘PechaKucha’ (this is Japanese for chit-chat) night, on Wednesday.

It will be online via Zoom, showcasing artists with very individual and innovative takes on the challenge of climate change, including Bridget Kennedy, Jules Bradbury, Stuart McAdam, Claire Ward and Miranda Whall.

They will present their work in PK format – 20 images screened for 20 seconds each, with a voice-over. They work in a range of formats including film, performance, weaving, sculpture and drawing.

All are looking at and describing the natural world and how we relate to it in original ways.

Then you can do this for yourself on the afternoon of Thursday, September 23 at ‘Citizen Science’, a wildlife survey and tour hosted by the Friends of Castle Parks and Northumberland County Council.

The ‘Gemma Burditt: Future Landscapes’ exhibition is taking place over the next month at The Gymnasium Gallery in Berwick and Gemma will be discussing the project in detail on Thursday, September 23, from 7pm.

Commissioned by The Maltings, she has been talking with six landowners about the challenge of change to the physical, environmental and political landscape.

To book a free ticket for the talk, go to www.bit.ly/burditt-artisttalk

Friday, September 24 sees morning and afternoon workshops, presentations, information and community networking sessions at the Peace Church about practical, simple ways to work with the elements of soil, water and energy in transformative ways in everyday life.

Saturday, September 25 includes Coastal Clean-ups with Sea-the-Change; Climate Café sessions morning and afternoon on creating a shared vision for a sustainable Berwick and Borders and, come 6pm at the Peace Church, a Cine screening of ‘Thank You for the Rain’, in collaboration with Take One Action, the British Film Institute, and Climate Coalition Scotland – all part of the film festival ‘What the COP26?’.

Sunday, September 26 sees a Retro Revival Vintage Fair at Radio Rooms, Tweedmouth, from 11am to 4pm, hosted by RKRETRO with food by Northern Soul.

Then, at the Peace Church from 2pm, CABB draws Elemental to a close by hosting a Question Time with various panellists representing councils, companies and the Friends of the Earth.

The Eventbrite listings (with more detailed information) are available at www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/elemental-34380698949