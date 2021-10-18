Claire honoured for her outstanding charity work

Claire McIntosh received the Lord Lewin Award at the AGM.

Claire McIntosh, who works for the Fisherman’s Mission as mission area officer for Eyemouth, has been an honorary agent for the Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society for five years.

She was recently presented with the charity’s Lord Lewin Award for outstanding service during its AGM in London.

Claire’s primary focus is producing grant applications, using her significant experience of supporting people on low incomes to deliver detailed and informative reports.

Notably, these applications have generated a significant increase in the number of beneficiaries who now receive support in the area.

Claire has worked extremely hard over the course of the last year, with Eyemouth fishermen being hit particularly hard by the impact of Covid-19.

Completing 35 successful applications during this period, she has ensured the delivery of much-needed support to many individuals and families who found themselves in desperate situations.

Captain Justin Osmond, chief executive of the Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society, said: “Claire’s dedication to the maritime community of Eyemouth shines through in everything she does.

“The charity’s applications for grants during the pandemic more than doubled, highlighting just how many livelihoods within the industry have been affected by the crisis and Claire’s efforts have made such a difference – making her fully deserving of this award.”

The Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society offers support to those across the UK that are suffering hardship during, or after fulfilling, their life at sea.

The charity aims to offer support to seafarers, and their dependants, to make a positive difference to their lives.

It continues to provide help to thousands of individuals each year by offering financial and practical support to those in need and last year launched a £1million support fund to further help seafarers in need affected by the pandemic.