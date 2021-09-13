Civic Party’s call for donations to two good causes

From left, Susan Hughes, Sheriff’s Lady, Canon Alan Hughes, Sheriff of Berwick, Coun Alan Bowlas, Mayor of Berwick, Mayoress Jo Bowlas. Picture courtesy of Foldyard Photography.

Coun Alan Bowlas, long-standing borough and town councillor, former Mayor and Sheriff, has been elected by his fellow town councillors to undertake another term as Berwick’s first citizen.

Mayoress Jo Bowlas studied at Newcastle College of Art School of Fashion before pursuing a career in the clothing industry.

Mayor Bowlas chose as his sheriff Canon Alan Hughes, a friend of many years. He was Vicar of Berwick from 1994 to 2013.

Sheriff’s Lady Susan Hughes, a graduate of Edinburgh College of Art, has taught privately and in schools and continues to pursue her profession as a watercolourist in Berwick.

Mr Hughes said: “Mayor Bowlas suffers from Parkinson’s Disease and naturally Jo and Alan wish to highlight and support research into this dreadful illness.

“Berwick Lifeboat Station crew are held in high esteem by the Civic Party and so they also wish to support our local volunteer crew.

“Donations can be sent to The Berwick-upon-Tweed Town Council Number Two Account – sort code 20-58-17, account number 03474267. Any payment should have the words ‘Mayor’s Charity or Mayoress Charity’ to ensure donations are applied to Parkinson’s Disease research and the Berwick Lifeboat.

“If any donors require an acknowledgement, can they please email the Town Clerk via Berwick Town Council’s website to request one.

“Despite the challenges of his illness, Mayor Bowlas continues to fulfil all his duties as first citizen of Berwick.

“This includes chairing committees and full Town Council meetings and recent local events including Scremer ston Fete, Minden Day, a visit by Michael Portillo, crowning the Tweedmouth Salmon Queen, installing new Freemen, the anniversary of Spittal War Memorial and a service in Berwick Parish Church to welcome the new Bishop of Berwick.