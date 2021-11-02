Cinema delights at town venue

The Many Saints of Newark.

Showing on Friday from 7pm is The Many Saints of Newark. It is based in one of the most turbulent eras in Newark, New Jersey, history during the rise of the DiMeo crime family.

Teenager Anthony Soprano finds himself influenced by the uncle he idolises into becoming the all-powerful mob boss, Tony Soprano.

Berwick Film Society’s November pick Limbo is showing at 7.30pm on November 17.

Written and directed by Ben Sharrock, Limbo is based on the remote Scottish island of North Uist, where gifted Omar and his fellow Syrian asylum seekers endure puzzling cultural-awareness lessons from an oddball pair of locals.

Dear Evan Hansen – a story about an anxious, isolated high-school student who embarks on a journey of self-discovery after a letter he wrote falls into the hands of a grieving couple whose son took his own life – shows at 7.30pm on November 24 and 26.

Starring Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson and Zendaya, Dune tells the story of a gifted young man born into a great destiny. The film shows at 7.30pm on November 25 and 27.

Berwick Film Society pick The Truffle Hunters, based deep in the Italian forests of Piedmont, sees a group of fascinating elderly Italian men hunt for the rare white Alba truffle. See it on December 1 from 7.30pm.