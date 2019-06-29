Cheers to sponsorship for new festival
Organisers of an upcoming village festival have raised a glass to Berwick-based Simpsons Malt after it agreed to be the event’s major sponsor.
With the support of the family-owned maltster and other sponsors, the free to attend inaugural Horncliffe Beer and Music Festival on July 13 and 14 has been designed to celebrate live music, locally sourced food and local beer and ales.
The family-friendly event will take place on the Village Green and in the Fisher’s Arms pub, and Horncliffe Memorial Hall.
With a focus on sustainability, the organisers are striving to make the festival as environmentally-friendly as possible by working to reduce the use of plastic to a minimum.
Nick Allmark, co-organiser of the festival and a well-known musician in the area, said: “We are delighted that Simpsons Malt has agreed to be our major sponsor.
“It means that we can offer free admission to the festival and we hope that this will encourage many local people to come along and hear some great music.”
A spokesman for the business said: “Simpsons Malt takes pride in showing support for local initiatives and is proud of its Berwick heritage.
“As one of the UK’s largest producers of fine malt, the company supplies malts to some of the biggest beer and whisky producers around the world.”
Speaking about the maltster’s support of the festival, vice chairman Richard Simpson said: “As a local business, many of our employees live in the local area surrounding our maltings in Berwick-upon-Tweed and we are proud to be active participants in the community.
“We are excited to be getting behind the first Horncliffe Beer and Music Festival.
“It will be a great day out for local families and a chance to enjoy live music and the finest local food and beer.”
As well as music, food and beer, the Horncliffe Beer and Music Festival will also play host to a selection of stalls, including storytelling, face-painting and local designers.
For more information about the event, go to www.horncliffeevents.co.uk/beer-and-music-festival