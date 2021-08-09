Cereals business bakes up new local partnership

Jim Ford of James Ford & Son.

What began as support during the initial stages of the Covid-19 pandemic, when distance prevented cereal processor Silvery Tweed Cereals from working with its usual test baking partner to produce product samples for customers, has evolved into a product development partnership that will soon see the launch of a new product range.

A third-generation business with bakeries in Berwick-upon-Tweed and Norham, James Ford & Son has a long history of producing high-quality baked goods.

The partnership has seen Fords undertake the test baking process on a range of new Silvery Tweed products, as well as provide feedback and finished products for the new product development team.

Silvery Tweed managing director Robert Gladstone said: “The provenance of our ingredients is very important to us.

“With most of the raw grain we process coming from within a 40-mile radius of our factory, we are proud of our local partnerships.

“Having the opportunity to tap into 72 years of baking expertise is fantastic, and not something every company has on their doorstep. The support Jim (Ford) has given us is brilliant and has helped us refine our offering at the development stage.

“This is just the start of what I hope will be a long partnership.”

With new products on the horizon, Robert added: “The demand for new, innovative products is always there. We are always on the lookout for the next food trend so we can help our customers stay one step ahead.

“We’re in the process of developing a brand new product range that’s a little different to anything we’ve done before and it’s been fantastic to work with Jim on its evolution.”

Jim Ford, of James Ford & Son, said: “When approached by Silvery Tweed to help the team develop the new bread, with all their different colours and flavours, I was more than happy to help.

“My grandfather trained both my father and me, so there is a lot of knowledge that we have been able to offer as part of the development.