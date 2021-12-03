Cash and number plate machine stolen from Berwick business

A statement has been issued by Northumbria Police following the break-in.

Shortly before 2.40am yesterday (Thursday), the force received a report of a break-in on Windmill Way West, Ramparts Business Park, believed to be the Maxwell Motors Ford dealership.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “The business had been alerted by their alarm company to intruders and upon visiting the property found that a glass door has been smashed to gain entry and a safe with a quantity of cash and a number plate machine had been stolen.

“Inquiries are on-going into the theft and anyone with CCTV or information is asked to contact police via our website or on 101 and quote log NP-20211202-0080.”