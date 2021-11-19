Boxing Day Dip is going ahead

A group of participants in the 2019 Boxing Day Dip from Spittal beach.

Although Berwick-upon-Tweed Town Council has stated that it will not be involved in organising the Boxing Day Dip from Spittal beach, Berwick East county councillor Georgina Hill has stressed that it does not need an official organising body and a group of people have already committed to braving the North Sea again and helping out with the safety aspect.

The previous event was held in 2019 as it did not take place last year due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Coun Hill, who takes part each year and fundraises for the Motor Neurone Disease Association, said: “Any resident is free to swim in the sea at any time so the Boxing Day Dip does not need an organiser, as such.

“There will be a group of us swimming at 11am on Boxing Day – some will be doing it just for fun and others will be fundraising for a chosen charity.

“Everyone is welcome to to join us in the sea or just come along and spectate.

“As ever, the local community is pulling together and volunteers have come forward to help with both the fun side and in relation to safety.”

Spittal Bowling Club has agreed to open if any participant requires a changing facility and for refreshments, and a piper will be playing as swimmers enter the sea.

The Berwick-upon-Tweed Town Council post on Facebook included the following: ‘With so many other charities also making use of the beach on the day, it makes sense for the town council to step aside and make space for other charitable organisations.

‘As ever, we’d urge anyone organising a Boxing Day dip (or a New Year’s Day dip) to seek advice from the RNLI and Coastguard, to check the weather in advance of the event and to make sure they know who’s in the water, and who comes out.’

Meanwhile, Coun Hill has commented after road resurfacing work was completed at Main Street and Cow Road in Spittal, as part of the Northumberland County Council Local Transport Plan. It was part-funded through her members’ small schemes budget.