Bowlers back in business

Berwick Bowling Club, Magdalene Fields.

They can learn at informal ‘roll-ups’ and practice sessions, and there are different membership levels to choose from.

The club runs some social events and the clubroom is open for tea and coffee from 10.30am midweek.

Vice President Ian Briggs said: “We are at Magdalene Fields, near to the golf club and opposite the Stanks football area and have been there for 126 years.

“Why not come and join us for a spot of bowls? Never done it? No worries, we’ll show you how.”