Books written after a big journey

The Harbouring – A Desire series comes in four parts.

Including tales and histories from local experts, Kevin Scott’s Harbouring – A Desire series is raising funds for the RNLI.

Part 1 is Burnmouth to Montrose and 2, 3 and 4 are Johnshaven to Wilkhaven, Littleferry to Lochaline and Argyll to Annan respectively.

Kevin said: “I inherited my love of both the sea and its vast coastline from my grandfather when, from a young age, I would be regularly found out ‘helping’ in salmon cobles netting at the mouth of the River Tweed.

“Add into that the boyhood fascination of watching Eyemouth’s thrilling fish-market live auction and I was hooked, you might say.

“That respect for the sea has only grown over the years and having listened to fishermen, harbourmasters and the like, right around our coastline this past two years, my admiration for those dependant on making a living from it has only deepened.

“I enjoyed every minute of my travel experiences and local historians and ‘worthies’ alike kindly imparted their local knowledge of their villages and harbours, adding much colour and background to each individual locale.