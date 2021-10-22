Book about Berwick Barracks to mark 300 years

A team has worked to produce the first stand-alone history and guide to the Berwick Barracks.

The barracks at Berwick-upon-Tweed – also known as Ravensdowne Barracks – were constructed by the British government between 1717 and 1721, following the fighting in the area during the Jacobite rising of 1715.

Designed by Nicholas Hawksmoor, they are considered to be the finest barracks built in England in the early 18th Century.

Not only did they promise general security from raids, they also promised peace and order for Berwick’s inhabitants.

Over the past year, a team has worked to produce the first stand-alone history and guide to the barracks.

Inspiration came from Philip Mawer, who has helped spearhead the latest attempt to find a sustainable future for the site.

Stephen Platten wrote the text – challenging in itself as the material in the National Records Office in Kew is not yet catalogued – and Joe Lang, as the editor, was responsible for the attractive style of the booklet.

Joe said: “It was very satisfying to put together such a high-quality production entirely in Berwick.

“Thanks to Stephen, illustrator Tania Willis, picture researcher Cameron Robertson, designer Liam Goward and Andrew Hardie’s team at Martins The Printers.”