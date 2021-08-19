Bishop visits town church
The Right Reverend Mark Wroe, Bishop of Berwick, led the service and preached at Berwick Parish Church on Sunday.
Thursday, 19th August 2021, 1:10 pm
He took as his theme The Magnificat, The Song of Mary, encouraging people to follow her example of rejoicing in her faith in God, praying and caring for others.
Pictured, from left, are Canon Alan and Mrs Susan Hughes, Sheriff and Sheriff’s Lady, The Bishop of Berwick The Right Reverend Mark Wroe, Sergeant-at-Mace Mrs Joyce Benton, The Vicar of Berwick Canon Dennis Handley, Mayoress Jo Bowlas and county councillor Catherine Seymour, with The Mayor of Berwick, Coun Alan Bowlas seated centre.