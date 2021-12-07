Berwick's Advent Windows launched

Children from Holy Trinity First School.

The Mayor, Coun Alan Bowlas said a few words before the window was unveiled. Then, after a prayer from the Vicar of Holy Trinity, the short ceremony concluded with the children singing ‘Little Donkey’.

This song provided the theme for the first window and was a reminder of Mary’s journey to Bethlehem.

Everyone is invited to join her on this journey by visiting other windows in the town during December, concluding on Christmas Eve at the parish church, Holy Trinity and St Mary.

