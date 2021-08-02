Berwick-upon-Tweed RNLI respond to call about a dinghy

Berwick lifeboat station.

The person made the call, at 7.31pm, because they could see a dinghy that looked to have drifted a mile out to sea east of Spittal Point, past Berwick Pier, and urgent help may have been needed as the two people in it looked to be clinging onto a pot marker.

A Berwick-upon-Tweed RNLI spokesman said: “On hearing the pagers, Berwick-upon-Tweed lifeboat crew made haste to the station. Although there were plenty of crew for both boats, HM Coastguard asked the assistance of the inshore lifeboat.

“The D-Class Charles and Vi Hogbin inshore lifeboat was launched and reached the dinghy in minutes.

“On arrival, both persons on board were alright and were fishing and well equipped, so required no assistance.

“However, the crew – Helmsman Michael Percy, along with Amy Farraghar and Robbie Skelly – whilst having a chat with the people in the dinghy, gave them some health and safety advice about how they should take extra care when they were to return to the river.

“Although conditions sought to a moderate sea with wind northerly force two, there was a swell building on the bar and they should be on the look out for it rising to make a safe return.

“The crew returned back to the lifeboat station, where HM Coastguard were in attendance. It was logged as a call with good intent.