Berwick team getting ready for Northumbria in Bloom judging

A neglected former flower bed in Well Close Square has been renovated. Picture by Canon Alan Hughes.

The town has achieved the Gold award for several years and to continue at this level, it must show sustained improvements to its displays.

The Berwick in Bloom group members have expressed their delight that Berwick Chamber of Trade, chaired by Stephen Scott, and Berwick Holiday Park (Haven), managed by Denise Bossons, have joined forces to completely renovate a neglected former flower bed in Well Close Square.

Denise said that “the holiday park can appreciate the benefits of working with the town” and Stephen added: “The park groundsmen provide their skills and their expertise, while the members of the Chamber of Trade are financing the plants and the improvements necessary to ensure an enduring display.”

The group has a large number of volunteers and each have an area to cover.

The judges from Northumbria in Bloom, Robert Germany and Colleen Ashwin-Kean, will be looking at aspects of Spittal, Tweedmouth and Berwick north of the river on Tuesday.

Margaret Shaw, joint chair of Berwick in Bloom, said: “The initiative at Well Close Square will go some way to increasing the possibility of success in our strive for Gold and we, on behalf of the town, are delighted with what is taking place.”

“If you work or live in the town, please consider clearing your own frontage of any litter and weeds over the next few days.

“One firm has been asked to clear the area in front of their property as the judges will be walking past and everything they see positive or negative contributes to the final score.

“A score of 80 per cent or over is required for a Gold.”

She also said that the group would like to thank Berwick Town Council and Northumberland County Council for their support, and particularly the residents and traders who have all contributed to a good floral display in the town.