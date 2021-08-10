Berwick RNLI tow sailing vessel after it got caught on lobster pot ropes

A sailing vessel called The Islander is towed back to Berwick by members of Berwick-upon-Tweed RNLI. Picture by Canon Alan Hughes.

They received a call at 9.38am from HM Coastguard UK to launch both lifeboats – the Joy and Charles Beeby all-weather lifeboat and the Vi and Charles Hogbin inshore lifeboat – to assess the situation with the sailing vessel, which was approximately three mile north of Berwick Lighthouse.

A Berwick-upon-Tweed RNLI spokesman said: “On arrival at the scene, First Coxswain Ally Laing assessed the situation along with both lifeboat crews, and it was determined that the vessel was caught on lobster pot ropes around its rudder.

“Both lifeboats worked together to try and free the vessel completely of the lobster pots ropes, but to no avail. The weather was slight sea state, with poor visibility at times due to very heavy rain.

“Having the situation reassessed, a decision was made that undertaking a tow was necessary on safety grounds as the lone crewman of the vessel, The Islander, was unable to carry on his passage.

“The towed vessel was returned to the nearest safe and suitable place, which was at the Carr Rock next to the lifeboat station, to carry out further investigation of the vessel’s prop.

“Both lifeboats and volunteer crew returned to station to be washed down and made ready for service.”