Berwick RNLI called out with good intent

Helmsman Robert Frost, with crew brothers Steven and Michael Percy, pictured returning to station after the call out.

Berwick-upon-Tweed RNLI launched the D-Class Vi and Charles Hogbin inshore lifeboat on Friday at 5.04pm. This was to assist HM Coastguard, which had received a call from a member of the public to say they had spotted an object with what looked like someone sat on or clinging to it.

The location for the siting was south of the old lime kilns at Cocklawburn Beach – approximately four miles south of Berwick lifeboat station.

A Berwick RNLI spokeswoman said: “The lifeboat crew arrived quickly on the scene and began an organised search of the area, where they recovered an inflatable unicorn ring.

“The crew continued to search around the area and having found nothing, they were then stood down and made their way back to the lifeboat station.

“The boat was washed down and made ready for service. The call out was logged as a call with good intent.

“The person spotting the inflatable did the correct thing in calling 999 and asking for the Coastguard. At this time of year, with school holidays and people flocking to the beaches, it so easily could have been a person in danger.”