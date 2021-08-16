Berwick RNLI assist adults and children and tow broken down jet ski

The jet ski with a towable dingy attached was towed by Berwick RNLI.

After being requested to launch the D-Class inshore lifeboat at 1.35pm by HM Coastguard UK, the crew made haste and arrived at the scene a quarter of a mile off Berwick Pier.

A Berwick-upon-Tweed RNLI spokesman said: “After assessing the situation, the crew decided it was safer to bring both children onboard due to the sea being slightly choppy with a west wind force 4, plus to start warming them as both were extremely cold, whilst they helped tow the broken jet ski with towable dingy and male adults.

“The crew handed over the jet ski with the towable dingy to shore crew at Berwick lifeboat station.

“The four casualties were taken to the Berwick Pontoon and were met by Berwick’s HM Coastguard, who then brought them into the lifeboat station to be warmed through safely using the station’s shower facilities.

“Thankfully, all four casualties once checked over were all alright and needed no more emergency treatment.

“Anyone using any waterways is asked to please check the RNLI webpage ‘Respect the Water’, which gives safety advice on how to keep you and your loved ones safe.”