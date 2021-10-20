Berwick Parish Church and others in town celebrate Harvest

The food items donated by Holy Trinity First School were given to Berwick Food Bank. Picture by Berwick Parish Church.

On the Friday, Holy Trinity First School were welcomed back into church for their Harvest Festival – where Rev Dennis Handley, helped by Rev Tom Sample, told the story of the creation.

Rev Tracey Usher, assistant curate of Berwick-Upon-Tweed, said: “The children sang some wonderful Harvest songs thanking God and giving thanks for all those who work so hard to bring food to our table.

“They were extremely generous and brought gifts of food, which were donated to Berwick Food Bank to help our community.

The church was beautifully decorated for the Harvest Festival at the Parish Eucharist. Picture by Berwick Parish Church.

“On the Saturday, we held a Harvest Coffee Morning with a bring and buy of fruit and vegetables and some very tasty home-made cakes.

“We didn’t forget the animals either, as on the Saturday evening we gave thanks for all the creatures of the earth at a blessing of pets service, organised by Rev Tom Sample.

“Everyone behaved themselves and no accidents were reported.

“On the Sunday, the church was beautifully decorated as we celebrated our Harvest Festival at the Parish Eucharist.

There was also a blessing of pets service. Picture by Berwick Parish Church.

“As we prepare for the Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, we handed out wildflower seeds as part of the #BillionSeedChallenge started by an organisation called Together.

“We thank God for all that has been provided for us, as well for our gifts, talents and uniqueness.”