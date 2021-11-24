Berwick midwives to support new parents with new buggy walk initiative

A buggy walk in Berwick earlier this year. They are organised by Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust. Picture by Gavin Duthie.

The initiative, from Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, was launched earlier this year to keep people connected as society started to reopen.

The scheme has now been expanded with the weekly Berwick, Bumps and Buggies sessions now joined by the area’s Bright Horizons midwives, providing another opportunity to offer advice and support to new parents.

The midwives are also completing their walk leader training so that they can lead the walks going forward.

Kelly Phillips, a teacher from Berwick, welcomed her son Obie to the world in December 2020.

She said: “Having a baby in lockdown was a little anti-climactic,

“The care we received was second to none and having that quiet, quality time for bonding when he first arrived was lovely.

“But, it was difficult knowing we weren’t going to be able to welcome visitors any time soon or attend the usual baby groups to meet other new parents and babies. The days and nights started to feel longer and longer and sometimes I used to find myself in the local supermarket, standing in the aisles just hoping to speak to another adult.”

Kelly found out about the walks through a friend and joined in May this year.

She continued: “The walks have helped to break up our day, they get us up and out early on, enjoying the fresh air and get our day off to a great start,”

“The best thing about the walks is the fact that I’ve met other new parents”

“We’ve made a great group of friends and all stay in touch outside of the walks now too and meet up independently.”

The walks are around a mile to a mile-and-a-half, taken at a gentle pace, starting from the Castle Gate car park at 9.30am on Wednesdays. Booking is essential.

Those taking part will be sent a health form to complete before their first session. To ask for the form and to book your place, email [email protected]