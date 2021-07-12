Berwick lifeboat helps search for missing paddle boarders

Berwick lifeboat station.

The call came at 7.54pm on Saturday. The paddle boarders had not checked in with a family member, who had then raised the alarm with the Coastguard.

A Berwick-upon-Tweed RNLI spokesman said: “The lifeboat was able to sail up parts of the River Tweed, which is tidal river, but the crew as it was low water had to walk the boat over the shallow parts of the river whilst they were scouring and checking both sides of the river bank on the look out for the missing persons.

“On reaching the Yarrow Corner, HM Coastguard UK crew radioed in to say that the group of missing persons had been located safe and well, and the lifeboat and crew were stood down.

“This was a good example of how two emergency services work together to search the land and water to trace missing persons quickly.

“The paddle boarders did the right thing in making sure that someone knew where they were going and the family of the missing group did the right thing in raising the alarm when they had not heard from their loved ones.”