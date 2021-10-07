Berwick in Bloom celebrates its success

The Berwick in Bloom group held its own ceremony following a plethora of accolades at the 2021 Northumbria in Bloom awards. Picture by Robert Leetham.

The event was held in the Community Trust building, in Castlegate, last Friday in the presence of the Mayor, Coun Alan Bowlas, the Mayoress, the Sheriff, Canon Alan Hughes, and the Sheriff’s Lady.

Northumbria in Bloom covers a geographical area from the Scottish Border to the border with North Yorkshire. The presentation of the awards by the Mayor was in three sections.

Northumbria in Bloom permits up to 10 Special Entry categories per town and Berwick took advantage.

Huge congratulations go to Berwick Bowling Club, Castle Vale Park, North Star Day Centre, Ord House Country Park and Spittal Village, all of whom not only achieved a Gold Award but also a glass trophy for being the best in their category.

The other four entrants, The Lions House Allotments, Maguire’s Bar, The Walls Guest House and Tintagel House, all received a Gold Award. A remarkable achievement.

The next awards were for success in the ‘It’s Your Neighbourhood’ Awards.

This is intended to be an inclusive, non-competitive scheme led by volunteers who are focused on improving their local environment through gardening.

These entries are graded according to the progress they are making from Level 1, which is a group that is establishing themselves, to Level 5, which is considered to be an outstanding group.

Coronation Park and The Granary YHA achieved level 5 while the newest entrant, Flagstaff Park, received Level 4.

The final presentation was to the town of Berwick-upon-Tweed.

The entry is in the small town class and competes against towns of a similar size such as Alnwick.

It is owing to the united hard work of the Berwick in Bloom group members who have taken responsibility for parts of the town, such as the Castlegate car park and some planters in Tweedmouth, all the efforts of those who received the awards and the work undertaken by Berwick-upon-Tweed Town Council and Northumberland County Council that the Mayor was not only able to present a Gold Award, but also a trophy for Best In Category to the town council representative, Coun Christine Bruce.

This is something that the town has not previously achieved.

The Mayor congratulated all those who had contributed to this success and noted the partnership working which had helped to ensure this triumph.

He also thanked Bernard Shaw, who was the founder chair of Berwick in Bloom and who has continued in this role until recently, suggesting that without his drive and enthusiasm, the town may not have attained the level of sustainable horticulture and the environmental legacy that it has achieved.