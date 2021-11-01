Berwick Food Bank receives £2,000 donation

The funds are the proceeds from a series of organ concerts held at Berwick Parish Church over the summer.

Those attending were invited to make a donation with the proceeds shared equally between the church and food bank.

Calum Landon, an organ scholar who gave a recital at the final event, is pictured with Robert Gower, the church’s director of music, and Canon Christopher Smith. They handed over a cheque to Becci Murray from Berwick Food Bank.

Calum Landon, Robert Gower, Becci Murray from Berwick Food Bank and Canon Christopher Smith.

Robert said: “There is no doubt of the need at the current time for action to provide practical help to others through food provision. Financial problems are faced by so many in society, with their difficulties further accentuated by recent changes to the benefit system.”

Becci added: “We are delighted to receive such a generous donation, which will be used to purchase fresh items like bread, eggs and butter and any shortages that we have.”

