Berwick Food Bank even busier in 2021 than last year

More people have needed food banks this year, compared to the first year of the pandemic.

Last year was very busy for all such services given the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, with the first UK lockdown starting 21 months ago.

But Berwick Food Bank revealed to the Advertiser this week that it has been even busier in 2021.

The total number of parcels given out in 2020 was 957, helping 1,710 people.

The food bank’s operations director, Becci Murray, said: “We are now already close to that figure with the number of parcels handed out in 2021 so far and taking the upcoming Christmas period into account, we think the end of year total will be 100 to 150 more than last year.

“The factors for this include the end of furlough and the removal of the £20 uplift for Universal Credit, and we are also starting to see a trickle effect due to the increase in energy prices.

“We do not anticipate any let up in the months ahead.”

The service also provides support for individuals in terms of looking at any savings they can make and help create a budget so they can better manage their income and expenditure.

Other organisations that can help their situation are mentioned and it works with the local branch of Citizens Advice Northumberland on claiming benefits support.

Go to berwicktrust.org.uk/food-bank for more information about the work of Berwick Food Bank.

Figures recently released by The Trussell Trust include 761 emergency food parcels – containing three or seven days' worth of supplies – being handed out by the charity between April and September this year.

This was up from 509 during the same period in 2020.

The Trussell Trust handed out 935,749 parcels across the UK over the six-month period, including 43,141 in the North East. Its figures do not include the number of people helped by thousands of other groups providing food aid such as community organisations and independent food banks such as Berwick Food Bank.